For Agnipath Recruits, An Easier 3-Year Degree After Service: Here's How

The government announced a "special, three-year, skill-based" bachelor degree programme.

Recruits to the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will now have a lighter curriculum when they take up a three-year bachelor degree after the end of their service. The government on Wednesday announced a "special, three-year, skill-based" bachelor degree programme that will recognise the training received by the recruits (called 'Agniveers').

In this programme by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), half the credits for a graduate degree will come from training received by the Agniveer. The remaining half will have to be earned from a choice of courses, including languages, economics, history, political science, tourism, agriculture and even jyotish (astrology), among others.

Aspirants have been protesting as only up to 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be given regular commission after the four-year contract. Some aspirants in Bihar told NDTV that the government is "trying to fool young people". They say they will have to start afresh in another profession if they are not absorbed for regular service. The scheme is for those aged 17.5 to 21 years.

The government, while announcing this programme launched by the Education Ministry, underlined that it is "duly recognised by the concerned regulatory bodies". It will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education, a release by the Press Information Bureau said.

The programme is also aligned with norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Education Policy (NEP), said the government.

The NEP already makes provisions for multiple exit points. In this course too, a student will get a certificate upon leaving after completing the first year; a diploma after two years; and a degree upon completion of three years.

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will sign the required pacts with IGNOU, the release added.