Indian Army Agniveer Exam Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon, Know How To Check

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: The Indian Army will soon release the Agniveer General Duty (GD) Answer Key 2025, inviting objections from candidates who have concerns regarding any of the answers.

The examination was conducted between June 30 and July 10 in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.

The exam consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it was conducted in online mode. Depending on the category applied for, candidates had to attempt either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download



Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the "Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025" link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details when the new page opens.

Once submitted, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Review the answer key and save it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can evaluate their performance and estimate their scores. In case of any discrepancies, they may raise objections by submitting valid supporting documents. The concerned authority will review the objections, and if found valid, necessary corrections will be made. The final answer key will be published thereafter.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army.