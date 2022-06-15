'Agnipath' Scheme: Defence Job Seekers Protest In Bihar, Highway Blocked

Aspirants to army jobs blocked a national highway in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Unhappy over the government's Agnipath scheme to induct soldiers on short-term contracts into the armed forces, army aspirants protested in Bihar on Wednesday, particularly in Muzaffarpur where they blocked a highway.

The aspirants termed the scheme, announced on Tuesday, as detrimental to their long-term prospects because only up to 25 per cent of the recruits or Agniveers under the scheme may get regular commission.

Protesters in Muzaffarpur said they were waiting for regular recruitment rallies to resume after two years but were given this scheme instead. "Bharti do ya arthi do (Give us recruitment or have us dead)" was among the slogans as they burnt tyres and hoardings in heaps on National Highway 28 that links Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Barauni in Bihar. Similar scenes were witnessed at Chakkar Chowk near the Muzaffarpur railway station, merely half a kilometre from Chakkar Maidan where army recruitment rallies are held.

Regular recruitment rallies were stopped around two years ago after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but have not resumed since. That too had led to protests over the past few months.

"The army should relax the age bar so that those who have spent the last two year waiting should get a fair chance," said one of the protesters at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. "The government is playing a game with us like PUBG," said another, adding, "No BJP leader has said anything even when their government has been holding back recruitment for so long. We will continue to protest until the government takes some big decisions to help us."

In Patna too, while speaking with NDTV hours after the announcement on Tuesday, aspirants had criticised several aspects of the scheme, with some even calling it "a ploy to fool young people". Some of them said they would now prepare for other jobs. There was a demand for "20-30 per cent reservation" for Agniveers in other jobs once they are let go after four years.