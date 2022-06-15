"We're Being Fooled": Army Aspirants Question 'Agnipath' Recruitment Plan

The age requirement for Agniveers is 17.5 to 21 years. (Representational)

"What will we do after four years?" This question dominated the conversation with Indian Army aspirants training for recruitment in Patna on Tuesday after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme of the armed forces.

The government unveiled the scheme for recruitment of about 45,000 soldiers into the army, navy and air force largely on a short-term contract, reportedly to enable a youthful profile of the armed forces and cut ballooning salary and pension bills. The age requirement for Agniveers (name for those recruited under Agnipath scheme) is 17.5 to 21 years, and up to 25 per cent of these recruits may be absorbed later for regular service. Both men and women are eligible, according to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Merely four years of service will mean we will have to study for others jobs after that, and be left behind others our age," said one of the aspirants, Gulshan Kumar, in the Bihar capital. "Now I will have to think of something else. Maybe I'll study for other jobs in those four years and not join the army at all now," he added.

There are reports that the armed forces will try to give a Class 12 certificate to a Class 10 student who joins as an Agniveer. So far, there is little clarity on educational qualification certificates, though the University Grants Commission has also said it will try to accommodate the scheme into its degree system.

Shivam Kumar, who was training at a local stadium, said, "If we do not get absorbed into the forces after our years, we will have few options. It's better if we just get into a different sector now."

"I have been running and preparing myself physically for two years now. Will I now take up a job that's just for four years? I will rather prepare for state government service exams," he added.

Recruitments will begin within the next 90 days, it has been announced. The first batch will be ready by July 2023.

There have been no regular soldier recruitment drives in the past two years, with the coronavirus pandemic being cited as reason. This too has incensed the aspirants whom we spoke with in Patna.

Rahul Kumar said, "We have just been waiting. I am nearing 23. Many of us are not eligible now. We carry so much passion to serve the country. What does the government think of young people?"

Sunny Singh said he is generally happy with the idea of a younger army, but he is worried about the four-year stipulation and the path thereafter. "Those who become Agniveers but do not get selected for regular service later should later get 20-30 per cent reservation in other jobs. Then it makes sense."

Vashisht Kumar Yadav felt the government is "fooling" young people. "These boys should rather prepare for police jobs where they get jobs that have further prospects."

"Politicians are selling the idea as something big. They say recruits will get Rs 12 lakh at the end of the four years. What will we do with just that amount? Will it be good enough to start something solid?" he asked.

The starting monthly salary of Rs 30,000 is also not enough, according to Mr Yadav. "Is the take-home pay enough to raise a family?"

Nitish Kumar Yadav added, "We have been waiting for army vacancies for two years. And now this four-year plan is making us feel worse. But we will have to take part as we have been preparing anyway."

"I will love to serve the country even for a year," said Deep Ranjan. "But we are waiting and watching on what happens about the promise that those not absorbed after these four years will get preference in other jobs."

"There a good aspect for sure," he said, "These soldiers will be ready if the country ever needs backup forces in the event of a war or emergency."

Their coach, ex-serviceman Najeed Kumar, felt the spirit among the aspirants dimmed after the announcement. "These boys want a job as well as a chance to serve India. Both aspects go together. A lot of these boys now want to go to the police or other government services. They feel that without being able to earn a livelihood in the long term, there is no point of joining the army for patriotism alone."