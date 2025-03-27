Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply Ends On April 10

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army will close the registrations for Agniveer recruitment on April 10, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army for complete application process. The deadline to apply for the Agniveer Rally is April 10, 2025.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2. Scroll down and select the 'Agniveer Apply/Login' link.

Step 3. If you're a new user, register yourself; otherwise, log in using your username and password.

Step 4. Complete all the necessary fields, make the payment, and then click submit.

Step 5. Download the completed exam form and print a copy for your records.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes written and physical tests. The written examination is scheduled for June, following which successful candidates will be required to appear in physical tests.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years old to be eligible for participation in the recruitment drive.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Qualification required

For Agniveer General Duty positions, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Required Documents/Information for Application