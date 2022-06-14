5 Benefits For 'Agniveers' In New Military Recruitment Plan

People between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces - Army, the Navy and the Air Force - as Agniveers for 4 years. More than 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

They will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. They will also get an insurance cover of Rs 48 lakhs during the period.

The Educational qualification for Agniveers will be the same as the criteria for regular positions in the force. As per the prescribed criteria, the force will try to give a class 12 certificate to the class 10 student who joins as an Agniveer.

On competition of the four-year tenure, about 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the armed forces as regular cadres for a minimum period of 15 years.