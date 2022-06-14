'Agnipath' Scheme Aims To Lower Forces' Average Age Profile By 4-5 Years

The Defence Ministry is trying to inject a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' into the armed forces.

The Agnipath scheme will lower the average age profile of Indian armed forces by about 4-5 years, the government said today. The radical recruitment plan for the armed forces, which is primarily aimed at cutting down salary and pension bills and freeing up funds for urgent procurement of weapons, was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today.

Courting "patriotic and motivated youth" to serve in the forces for four years, the Defence Ministry is trying to inject a fresh lease of 'josh' and 'jazba' into the armed forces. It also aims to make the forces more modern and tech-savvy by attracting youth who are more in tune with current technological trends.

"The scheme will lead to much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel in the Armed Forces," a government release said.

Under the scheme, about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. The recruitments will begin within the next 90 days and the first batch will be ready by July 2023.

Those selected for the scheme will be known as Agniveers. The selection will be made through an online centralised system, the government said. Educational qualification for Agniveers will be the same as the criteria for regular positions in the force.

This four-year tenure will include a six-month training. During this period, they will be paid a monthly salary between Rs 30,000-40,000 plus allowances. They will also be entitled to medical and insurance benefits.