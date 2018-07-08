Foodgrain Output May Surpass Last Year's Level: Agricultural Secretary

Favourable monsoon, increased MSP could result in increased crop productivity. (Representational)

India's foodgrain output could exceed last year's record of 279.51 million tonne (MT) buoyed by favourable monsoon, higher MSP and likely increase in crop productivity, an official said.



Agriculture Secretary Shobhana Pattanayak exuded confidence that sowing, which is lagging behind so far, will pick up in the coming weeks with wide coverage of rainfall in all growing states.



Moreover, farmers will now be enthused to bring more acreage on the back of sharp increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for all 14 kharif crops announced last week.



The sowing area of kharif crops like paddy is currently lower than the last year because of deficit rains in some parts of the country, he added.



Sowing of kharif crops begins from June with the onset of southwest monsoon and harvesting takes place from October onwards.



"The shortfall in acreage will be made up in the coming weeks. We will definitely exceed last year's production," Mr Pattanayak told news agency PTI.



This year's situation is "much better", and is not like what was witnessed in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he said.



Till last week, area sown to all kharif crops was lagging behind by 14.17 per cent at 333.76 lakh hectare, as against 388.89 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, as per the ministry's data.



