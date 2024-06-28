Food Delivery Agent On Bike Hit By Speeding Tractor In Gurugram, Dies: Cops

On being informed, police team reached the spot and rushed him to hospital (Representational)

A 35-year-old food delivery agent was killed as a tractor allegedly hit his motorcycle in the in the Sector 40 area here on Friday while he was returning home after work, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the tractor driver who is on the run, they added.

The agent, identified as Dharmveer Singh, hailed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was employed with food delivery giant Zomato, the police said.

The accident took place around 2.30 am on Friday when Mr Singh was returning to his house in Sector 40, according to the complaint filed by his wife Mayank Gupta.

When the man reached near Radha Krishna Temple at Jharsa, a speeding tractor allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind, the complaint said.

The tractor driver then fled the spot, leaving Mr Singh critically injured, it added.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

Based on the wife's complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown tractor driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station, they added.

A senior police officer said efforts are on to identify the tractor driver with the help of CCTV footage of the accident spot and he will be arrested soon.

