Several Injured After Pile-Up On Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway In Dense Fog

Joint Magistrate Neha Bandhu said the road has been cleared for traffic. (Representational)

At least 11 people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur National Highway due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Wednesday, police said.

A bus overturned after colliding with a truck in the GIDA area here which led to the pile-up of more than 12 other vehicles.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

People in vehicles behind this bus were injured in the accident and passengers of the bus also suffered minor injuries. No causality has been reported so far, police said.

Joint Magistrate Neha Bandhu said the road has been cleared for traffic.

A day earlier, two persons were killed and 15 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The state government on Tuesday decided to stop the running of roadways buses at night due to rising fog-related accidents. Online reservations of night services will also remain suspended for the next month to ensure passenger safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)