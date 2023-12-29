5 Vehicles Collide On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, No One Hurt: Cops

No one was hurt in the incident, police said. (Representative pic)

At least five vehicles collided with each other in Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Friday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a Pune police official said.

Some work was underway in the tunnel when a truck applied brakes suddenly, causing four vehicles following it to crash into each other, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. Traffic on the route was normalised after the vehicles involved in the pile-up were removed," he added.

