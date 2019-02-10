5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The army said five terrorists were killed in the encounter. (Representational)

Five terrorists were killed today in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, an army official said.

The gunbattle broke out after the terrorists fired upon a search team of the security forces in Kellem village of Kulgam district this morning.

The army official said five terrorists were killed in the encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists are being ascertained. Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site. Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out near the encounter site, but no reports of injuries have been reported.