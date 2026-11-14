First-Year Student Dies By Suicide At Punjab's Chitkara University Hostel

A first-year student at Chitkara University in Punjab has died by suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation. The girl, identified as Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student Anika Madan, was a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana and had returned to the university from her home just two days before the incident.

According to university official Sandeep Garg, the incident came to light around 11:30 am when the student's mother, unable to reach her over the phone, alerted the hostel warden. Following the information, the warden went to the student's room, where the incident was discovered.

No suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and the circumstances leading to her death remain unclear.

Soon after receiving information, Banur Police Station SHO Inspector Gursewak Singh Sidhu reached the spot along with a police team. The police conducted the necessary proceedings, videographed the scene and took possession of the body. It was subsequently shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Sidhu said that a preliminary investigation was underway and further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law after examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the death.

Chitkara University has issued an official statement expressing deep grief over the untimely death of the student. The university said her family had been informed and that all possible assistance was being extended to them during this difficult time.

The administration also stated that counselling services were available on campus to support students' mental health and well-being.

The university appealed to the public to respect the family's privacy and refrain from spreading rumours or speculation until the police or university authorities provide verified information.

The police investigation is underway, and the exact circumstances and cause of the student's death are yet to be established.



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