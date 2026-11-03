"Will Never Be Able To Clear": UP NEET Student Kills Self Using Father's Gun

An 18-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide using her father's licensed revolver after failing to clear the NEET in Prayagraj district on Monday, police said.

The girl, a resident of Trivenipuram locality under the Jhunsi police station area, was preparing for the next cycle of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sagar Jain said.

According to her family, she used to study till 4-5 am and wake up at around 2.30 pm.

When she did not wake up by 3 pm on Monday, family members went to check on her and discovered the incident, Jain said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which she wrote, "I will never be able to clear the NEET examination. Please forgive me", according to the officer.

The girl's father is a retired engineer with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, Jain added.

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