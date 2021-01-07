First Shipment Of Covid Vaccine To Land At Delhi Airport From Pune Soon

The vaccine shipment is being carried on Air India flight AI 850 from Pune (Representational)

The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine Covishield - made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute - will land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport at 9 pm.

The shipment, which is being carried on Air India flight AI 850 from Pune, will likely be immediately shifted to the Rajeev Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital, where a three-storey cold storage facility has been set up. In the event this is not possible, the shipment may be kept at the airport (which also has a cold storage facility) and taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

Several such shipments will reach other major cities in the country over the next 72 hours, as the government prepares to roll-out the vaccine to around 30 crore people - healthcare staff and frontline workers in the battle against the virus - in the first phase of vaccination.