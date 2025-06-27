Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Delhi Airport Bomb Threat: According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 4:42 AM, and a search operation was subsequently conducted.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delhi Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Further investigation is underway to trace the source. (File)
  • A bomb threat was reported at Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 3 this morning
  • A crew member found a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM
  • Delhi Fire Service conducted a search operation following the threat call at 4:42 AM
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

A bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 early Thursday morning prompted a swift emergency response, but was later confirmed to be a hoax, officials said.

A crew member discovered a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Delhi's Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM. After a search, the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 4:42 AM, and a search operation was subsequently conducted.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Airport, Delhi Airport Bomb Threat, Indira Gandhi International Airport
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com