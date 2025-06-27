Delhi Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

A bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 early Thursday morning prompted a swift emergency response, but was later confirmed to be a hoax, officials said.

A crew member discovered a paper with a bomb threat on a flight at Delhi's Terminal 3 at 4:42 AM. After a search, the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 4:42 AM, and a search operation was subsequently conducted.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)