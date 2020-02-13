12 Killed In Bus, Truck Collision In UP's Firozabad

At least 12 people have been killed in the accident in Firozabad. (ANI)

At least 12 people have been killed and around 8 seriously injured as a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

"Twelve people lost their lives in the accident, while eight sustained serious injuries," District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told PTI.

Officials said that the death count may rise further.

The accident took place at around 10 pm in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad, police official Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.

The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.