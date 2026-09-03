2 Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire At Solan In Punjab's Mohali, Case Filed

Panic gripped after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a Hair Master salon near CP67 Mall in Mohali on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary information, two persons riding a motorcycle arrived outside the salon and allegedly targeted the shop, firing several rounds before fleeing the spot. The incident triggered panic among people in the area, with police teams rushing to the spot soon after receiving information.

DSP Mohali Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed that the police received information about the incident from the salon at around 8:30 pm. He also said that two people came on motorcycle and opened fire at saloon shop. He added that special teams have been made to crack the case. He says that they are also working on the lines of extortion call and why this saloon was targeted. He further added that the punjab police had also given security cover to the salon owners. He added all these angles are being probed to get bottom of this case.

"We got information at about 8:30 pm from the salon that firing had taken place. We have registered an FIR in the matter and are verifying the facts," the DSP said.

He added that the police were examining all aspects of the incident and working to identify the persons involved.

"We will arrest the accused in this case as soon as possible," HarSimran Singh Bal said.

Police teams have started examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify the motorcycle-borne suspects. The motive behind the firing is also being investigated.

The incident has raised concerns over security in the busy commercial area, particularly as the firing took place near a prominent mall and commercial establishments.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of any injury in the firing. Police are also verifying the exact number of rounds fired and other details related to the incident.

Further investigation is underway, and police officials said more details would emerge after the facts are verified.

The firing comes amid growing concerns over incidents of shooting and criminal activity in Punjab, putting the spotlight once again on law and order and the safety of businesses and residents.