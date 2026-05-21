Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe

An Air India flight landed under emergency conditions at Delhi airport this evening after the pilots saw "a fire indication from one of the engines", the airline said. This was the second incident today involving Air India. Earlier, another of the airline's flights suffered a tailstrike during landing in Bengaluru.

The flight, AI2802, which landed in Delhi under emergency conditions came from Bengaluru.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true," Air India said.

"The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally," the airline said.

A full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the regulatory authorities will be done, Air India said.

Earlier today, in the Bengaluru incident, a Boeing 747 had just left when the Air India flight AI2651 began its final approach for landing, sources said. The 747's engines created wind turbulence, and the Air India pilot may have realised that landing could be an issue, so the pilot decided to call a go-around as is the standard move, sources said.

The narrow-body Airbus A321 was grounded for inspection following the tailstrike incident, officials said. Due to this, its return flight to Delhi was also cancelled.