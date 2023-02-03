Fire In Telangana's New Secretariat Days Before Inauguration

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The under-construction building of the new secretariat in Telangana's Hyderabad caught fire during the early morning hours today. However, a senior police official said that the fire was later doused off with the help of several fire tenders.

The fire erupted on the ground floor of the building which eventually spread and caused dense smoke in the area.

A senior police official said more than ten fire tenders reached the spot in time and doused the fire.

According to the official, no casualties have been reported despite dense smoke having emerged in the area.

The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered the case and have taken up an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that the new secretariat building was scheduled to be inaugurated by state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on February 17.

