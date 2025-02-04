Telangana Secretariat Receives Bomb Threat, One Person Detained

The Telangana Secretariat, which houses the Chief Minister's Office among others, received a bomb threat call from an anonymous person on Tuesday, police said.

One person has been detained and a probe is underway, police added.

The call was made to the Chief Minister's Public Relations Officer, who then alerted the cops.

The development came days after the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat call on January 29, prompting the airport officials to conduct thorough searches with the bomb squad.

The caller, identified as Nitin, reportedly made around 100 calls to the airport, officials said. "He is a resident of Rajampet police station limits of Kamareddy. His parents said he is mentally disturbed," an official said.

