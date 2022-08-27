Fire Breaks Out In Delhi, No Casualty Reported

No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said. (Representational)

A fire broke out in Delhi's Nangloi on Friday. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident took place around 11:50 pm in PVC waste in Kamruddin Nagar in Nangloi.

The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Around 11:50 pm, we received a call informing us that a fire had broken out in an open PVC waste area. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality reported so far," said Ashok Jaiswal, Divisional officer, Fire Department.

