Fire Breaks Out At Dumping Ground In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai Fire: The fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening.

There was no report of any injury in the fire till the time of filing this report.

"The fire broke out at 7.30 pm. Seven fire tenders are at the spot. The fire is under control now and no casualties have been reported. The reason of fire is not yet known," said Anil Chavan, an officer of Turbhe police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)