'Finally, It Happened': Sonu Sood On His Photo On Aircraft

Sonu Sood has shared a video of himself boarding an aircraft that had his face painted on it with a message honouring him for his social work. The actor said that he had seen the visuals of the SpiceJet aircraft during the pandemic and was “looking forward” to travelling by it.

“Finally, it happened today,” he wrote on Twitter along with a video. The aircraft has a large photograph of the Dabangg actor with the text, "A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood", written on it. Mr Sood, during the first wave of coronavirus, had helped hundreds of migrant workers reach home safely.

The video shows Sonu Sood interacting with the ground staff and other passengers on the tarmac and taking selfies with them. “This is for every single migrant that I connected with during this whole journey and every single individual who prayed for me, blessed me to continue this journey. I promise that, together, we will bring many, many more smiles and give our best to save many more lives,” said the 48-year-old.

Earlier, thanking SpiceJet for the honour, Mr Sood had said that this moment had reminded him of the days when he came to Mumbai from Moga, in Punjab, as a struggling actor on an unreserved ticket. “Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more,” he added

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

SpiceJet and Sonu Sood had joined forces at the very beginning of the pandemic to help bring home thousands of Indians stuck abroad. The airline unveiled the special livery in March last year, saying it dedicated it to honour the “unparalleled contribution” of Sonu at helping Indians stranded abroad during the first wave.

“While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions,” SpiceJet had said.

As part of their collaboration, more than 1,500 Indian students who were stranded in Kyrgyzstan were brought home.