Film Financier Yusuf Lakdawala Dies In Jail

Builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from a land deal, died at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

Yusuf Lakdawala (76) was brought dead to government-run J J Hospital and his death was announced at around 12 pm though the cause was not immediately known, the official said.

The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, he said.

According to sources, Lakdawala was suffering from cancer.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

Probe agency ED had arrested Lakdawala in May in a money laundering case stemming from a land deal. He was accused of forging documents to purchase a land worth Rs 50 crore in Khandala, a hill station in Pune district.

He was currently in jail under judicial custody.

The probe agency ED had opposed Lakdawala's bail plea on medical grounds last month.

