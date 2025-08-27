"Somebody Is Not Very Happy With You": Fiji PM To PM Modi On US Tariff Row

Against the backdrop of the US imposing 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Tuesday said he has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that somebody is "not very happy with you".

"But then you are big enough to weather those discomforts," Rabuka told PM Modi during their recent meeting.

Rabuka shared details of his conversation with PM Modi during an interaction with the audience after delivering a lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Sapru House here, hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

The prime minister of the South Pacific nation arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip to shore up Fiji's ties with India in a range of areas such as maritime security, trade, health, digital technology and capacity building.

India and Fiji on Monday firmed up an action plan to boost defence ties and agreed to jointly work for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific as PM Modi and Rabuka held talks to expand the overall bilateral cooperation.

After the ICWA lecture, a member of the audience asked him about his bilateral dialogues with leaders of various countries and what they conveyed to him about the vision of 'Ocean of Peace'.

"I have not had any personal interaction with the President of the United States. I have asked for a bilateral meeting with the President of Russia. I have had bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the UK...," Rabuka said.

"Prime Minister Modi echoed our sentiments and the concept, when we spoke yesterday," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in our discussion earlier this year and also last year has taken it up, he said.

"A lot of people, big leaders of big nations have... and that's why I brought this concept of the 'family', and the youngest or the smallest member of the family not comfortable, and everybody sits up and listen," Rabuka said.

Because, whatever is "happening out there, is impacting us", the Fijian leader said.

"Now, what is happening out there is impacting your relationship with the United States. The recent announcements of tariffs and some things that are coming towards Prime Minister Modi's direction... I told him the other day, somebody is not very happy with you, but then you are big enough to weather those discomforts," he said, without elaborating.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

The steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US will take effect from August 27, severely impacting several labour-intensive export sectors such as shrimp, apparel, leather and gems & jewellery.

Prime Minister Rabuka is on his first visit to India in his current capacity.

On Monday, PM Modi and Rabuka held "comprehensive and forward-looking discussions" on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the concept of the 'Ocean of Peace' which emphasises building a peaceful, stable, secure, and sustainable future and well-being for our region. Prime Minister Modi commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in championing 'Ocean of Peace' in the Pacific Region," the statement said.

At the ICWA event, Rabuka said, "Our job is to take it to the world that we have declared this concept of 'Ocean of Peace' in the Pacific. It is up to the United Nations...to embrace it and take it up, for regional leaders to embrace it and take it up...in regional concepts and regional leaders' meetings, and, hopefully, we can spread peace." In his address, he emphasised on the multiple pillars of this vision.

"In this effort, India is an important partner... Fiji and India can work together to ensure that the vision of the Pacific as an 'Ocean of Peace', becomes a reality not only for our region, but as a contribution to global peace and stability," the Fijian PM said.