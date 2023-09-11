Ferry Aircraft To Land In Delhi Today To Fly Justin Trudeau Home

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in India for the G20 Summit (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from the national capital has been delayed due to technical issues in his aircraft and a ferry plane is expected to arrive today to fly him home, a source said.

The ferry aircraft is expected to land at the Delhi airport around 10 pm, the source said. Specific details could not be ascertained.

A query sent to the Canadian Prime Minister's office seeking comments about the ferry aircraft remained unanswered.

Justin Trudeau, who arrived in Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit, was to return on Sunday after the Summit. However, his departure was delayed after technical issues were detected in his aircraft.

Canada's CTV News reported that the Prime Minister and his delegation are stranded in Delhi due to a technical issue with the aircraft and that they are likely to depart Tuesday morning.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," the channel quoted the statement from the Prime Minister's office as saying.

"These issues are not fixable overnight. Our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," CTV News channel said on Sunday quoting a statement from Justin Trudeau's office.

