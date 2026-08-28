"Feel Safe Because Of Them": Jammu Girls Tie Rakhis To Paramilitary Jawans

Young women and school students from different parts of Jammu reached the zero line today to tie rakhis to BSF jawans guarding the International Border at Suchetgarh.

"They are not ordinary souls. They are our wall of protection on the border. It is because of them that we feel safe and secure in our homes. By tying this Rakhi, we are praying for their long life," said Chavanpreet Kaur, who travelled several kilometres to reach Suchetgarh.

The sentiment echoed across the border outpost as girls, with thalis adorned with diya, kumkum and rakhis, lined up to honour the jawans.

"It is our way of saying - while you protect the borders of the country, we as sisters stand with you," said Ritika, another young student.

With pride in their eyes, the sisters tied rakhis on the wrists of the jawans and prayed for their safety and long life.

Moved by the gesture, the jawans too made a solemn promise in return.

"We assure our sisters that we will protect not just them, but every sister of this nation, day and night on the borders," a BSF jawan said.

