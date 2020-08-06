'Family Being Harassed By Journalists': Father Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Disha Salian

Sushant Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The father of Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said his family doesn't suspect "foul play" and is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in her death case, an official said.

In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, on Wednesday, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

According to police, Disha Salian, 28, allegedly killed herself by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with Disha Salian's death at Malvani police station.

Her father in his letter to police said his family is satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police and have faith in them, a senior official said.

He alleged that his family was being harassed by journalists and media by repeatedly questioning their faith in the Mumbai Police, the official said.

Satish Salian said he had already submitted a written complaint at the Malvani police station and the ACP's office on July 13 against "derogatory" posts and forwards being shared by people that defamed his daughter and his family.

According to the official, in his letter he alleged that "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth."

He also requested the police to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media concerned for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said.

The Mumbai Police, who are probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including those from the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry.

A team of Bihar Police is also probing a separate ''abetment to suicide'' case on the basis of a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.