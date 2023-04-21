Father Of AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Arrested In Extortion Case In Punjab

"If he is my father, that does not give him any right to cheat people," said the MLA

Surinder Kamboj, the father of AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj 'Goldy', was arrested on Friday in an extortion case, police said.

He was arrested after a case was registered on Friday at the Jalalabad Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 (extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Surinder Kamboj and three others including two women were booked following a complaint by one Sunil Kumar, a property dealer and a resident of Jalalabad.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said law is equal for all. "I have said this before too that anyone indulging in any wrongdoing will be dealt as per the law and action will be taken," he told reporters in Moga district.

When contacted, Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj said he has nothing to do with this. "If he is my father, that does not give him any right to cheat people." The MLA further said presently his was not living with him.

"I come to know about the incident from the police only. Action will be taken against anyone who will do wrong," said the MLA who defeated SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Akali stronghold of Jalalabad in assembly polls last year.

The complainant has alleged that the Jalalabad MLA's father demanded Rs 10 lakhs on by promising to save him in an alleged false rape complaint.

Following the complaint, the police booked Surinder Singh Kamboj along with three others including the two women, all residents of Jalalabad.

In his statement to the police, Sunil Kumar said one of the accused woman had come to his residence on Thursday at around 3.30 pm for renting his house.

He said he showed her a property. But later in the evening, according to his complaint, he got a call.

"I received calls from her son who alleged that I had raped her. Later in the evening, I received a call from Surinder Kamboj who told me that the police will book me in the rape case.

"Surinder Kamboj also demanded an amount of Rs 10 lakh as settlement following which I complained to the police," said Sunil Kumar.

Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said, "The police will take action in accordance with the law." Sukhbir Singh Badal, the MP from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, had entered the fray from the Jalalabad seat in Fazilka district in February 2022 assembly polls.

