Gangster Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2018 Remo D'Souza Extortion Case

Gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in a 2018 extortion case involving Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza. Pujari had been in jail since his deportation from Senegal five years ago. However, he had not been arrested in this case until now.

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch presented him before the Esplanade Court on Thursday, and he was remanded to police custody until January 27.

Rs 50 Lakh Demand

Pujari had threatened the D'Souzas at the behest of Satyendra Tyagi, who had already been named as an accused in the case, said police sources.

Between October 2016 and February 2018, he had repeatedly called and threatened D'Souza, his wife, and their manager. In his threats, Pujari allegedly tried to pressure them into releasing the film 'Death of Amar' quickly and demanded Rs 50 lakh to "settle" the matter.

2018 Case Background

In 2018, Remo D'Souza and Satyendra Tyagi had an agreement regarding a film titled 'Amar Must Die'.

Later, a dispute arose between the two over film rights and money. Tyagi claimed that he had invested in the film, and Remo D'Souza did not pay him Rs 5 crore that he owed.

Tyagi then allegedly sought Ravi Pujari's help to recover his money.

Subsequently, Pujari allegedly began threatening the D'Souzas and their manager, demanding Rs 50 lakh in extortion money.