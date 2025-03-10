Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Arrested In Extortion Case In Mumbai

Police have arrested a Mumbai-based Shiv Sena office-bearer in an extortion case registered in December last year, an official said on Monday.

Lalsingh Rajpurohit, 'Vibhag Parmukh' (division head) of the Shiv Sena in suburban Kandivali, was arrested on late Sunday night, he said.

Hours after the police action, Lalsingh Rajpurohit was suspended for from the of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction in connection to extortion case which was registered against him in the month of December last year, a police official said here on Monday.

According to the Kandivali police official, the accused is identified as Lalsingh Rajpurohit of the Shiv Sena Shinde faction. On December 28, the police had registered a case against Rajpurohit and six of his workers on the charge of demanding extortion from a road construction contractor.

While on Friday last week, Kandivali police registered another FIR against him for allegedly forcibly occupied a Marathi family's shop, in this case too he is likely to arrest.

As the incident came to light Eknath Shinde has ordered the expulsion of Lalsingh Rajpurohit from Shiv Sena.

After that, Lalsingh Purohit has been suspended from Shiv Sena. A case was registered against Lalsingh Rajpurohit at the Kandivali police station for defrauding an elderly couple and grabbing a shop, further investigation is underway, official added.

