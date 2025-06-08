Sena Leader's Brother Arrested For His Murder After Evading Cops For 5 Months

Avinash Dhodi, the prime accused in the abduction and murder of his brother and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, was apprehended from Silvassa in the early hours of Sunday after evading police for five months, officials said.

The 60-year-old was held from Morkhal following a tip-off, said Yatish Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police of Palghar.

He was remanded to police custody by the magistrate till June 14, police said.

With Avinash Dhodi's arrest, the number of people held in connection with the crime that occurred in January rose to six, while three others remain at large.

The body of victim Ashok Dhodi (52) was found in a water-filled quarry along with his car in neighbouring Gujarat on January 23, four days after he went missing.

Mr Deshmukh said Avinash Dhodi prima facie bore a grudge against his brother, who had applied to Vevji Gram Panchayat in Dahanu for the cancellation of a house lease, which led to Avinash's eviction from the property.

"On January 19, when Ashok Dhodi was travelling to his house from Dahanu, the accused and his accomplices intercepted the car at Vevji Ghat and abducted him," he said.

They murdered Ashok Dhodi and dumped his body and car into the water-filled quarry at Sarigam Wadiapada in Gujarat.

An FIR was registered with the Gholwad police station under sections 140 (3), 140 (1) (kidnapping or abducting to murder or for ransom, etc.), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (A) (kidnap) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on January 27, the SP said.

He said that a special team was formed, and searches were conducted at Gholwad, Umargaon, Vapi (Gujarat), Diu Daman, Silvassa, Indore, and Rajasthan.

Mr Deshmukh revealed that Avinash Dhodi had been detained by Gholwad Police in Palghar district immediately after his brother went missing, but he escaped from police custody.

He said a police official was suspended and eight others were show-caused for the security lapse, while the then in-charge of the Gholwad police station was transferred.

