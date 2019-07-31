Farooq Abdullah Questioned By Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case

Farooq Abdullah appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Chandigarh office.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association, officials said.

They said Mr Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.