Farmers To Hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' On January 30, Observe Fast

Farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavna Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast, farm union leaders said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border, the farmer leaders said the fast will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM and appealed to the people of the country to join them.

The farmer leaders also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" the "peaceful" agitation against the laws.

"The conspiracy of the ruling BJP to destroy this farmer movement is now exposed to all," he said.

The farmer leaders also asserted that the number of agitators at all the prominent protest venues - Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri - is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night.