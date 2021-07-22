Farmers' Protest In Heart Of Delhi Today, Police On Alert: 10 Points

The Delhi government and police yesterday agreed to let farmers hold the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar from today till August 9 between 11am an 5pm. The state's disaster management rules were tweaked for this. Covid protocol must be strictly followed, the farmers have been told.

Around 200 farmers will arrive each day from the Singhu border point. They will be escorted by the police to Jantar Mantar.

Participants for the Kisan Sansad are arriving from as far as Kerala and Karnataka, farmer leaders have said.

The protesters plan to follow Parliamentary norms and procedures with a speaker, a deputy speaker, a tea break etc. "We will show how to hold Parliament," political activist Yogendra Yadav has said.

Participants will carry ID cards and will be escorted back to Singhu after the protest every day by the police.

The farmers have said they will submit to arrest if stopped from protesting. Farmer groups have asked members to be prepared for up to six months of jail.

The police have increased vigilance and made arrangements to tackle any untoward incident, keen on avoiding a repeat of the January 26 violence.

They have asked Delhi Metro to keep extra vigil at seven stations and close them if needed. Policemen posted in special units have been asked to bring their uniforms. Off duty personnel must report within an hour when called in.

Traffic movement will be affected on multiple Delhi roads due to the agitation, the police have said.