Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers, Escorted By Cops, Headed To Jantar Mantar

Farmers will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of the controversial agricultural laws. Delhi Police on Wednesday allowed them to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in a staggered manner, with groups of 200 every day while the monsoon session of parliament is on.
The Delhi government and police on Wednesday agreed to allow farmers to hold the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar from today till August 9 between 11am and 5pm.
The protesters have been asked to give an undertaking that all Covid norms would be followed and the protest would be peaceful, PTI reported.
This is the first time since the violence in the national capital during a tractor rally on January 26 that the authorities have given permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city.
Here are the LIVE updates on farmers' protest:
#FarmersProtest | "Farmers have issued whip to parliamentarians. This has happened for the first time": @_YogendraYadav, President, Swaraj India- NDTV (@ndtv) July 22, 2021
NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty reports pic.twitter.com/bHSUgxo2dH
Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over three farm laws pic.twitter.com/nMgRPNjIjp- ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
After the security checks at the resort, Delhi Police is escorting farmers to Jantar Mantar
Farmers have been taken inside a resort for a head count and identity checking.