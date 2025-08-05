Watch: French Farmers Drench Trespassers With Poop, Video Viral

A number of furious farmers in France have gone viral after they sprayed a mixture of faeces and water on a horde of squatters in an attempt to expel them from their land. The incident took place on the farm in Hautes-Vosges when the farmers did not receive any help from the police to remove the illegal gypsy camp, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The now-viral footage shows the tractors driven by farmers circling rows of white caravans, leaving a trail of brown sludge. As per local media, about 400 travelling caravans had set camp in the area without obtaining permission since the start of July.

"The problem is that we find ourselves alone, powerless. They come back every year. We asked them to leave, but they won't. There have been clashes with the farmers. We understand why they are not happy," said Pascal Claude, the mayor, adding that the squatters returned every year, despite repeated requests to leave.

As the video went viral, gaining thousands of views and comments, social media users sided with the farmers and blamed the squatters.

"Bruh how inconsiderate do you have to be to camp on a farmers field. Like dude that's their livelihood and you could be at the very least screwing with the soil," said one user while another added: "I can smell this video."

A third commented: "Gotta love how the squatters got fully baited into this, running through the poo and even getting it on their cars."

A fourth said: "Two birds, one stone. You are getting rid of them and fertilising at the same time."

This is not the first instance when a farmer has employed a similar technique to get rid of squatters. Last year, British farmer Jack Bellamy unleashed a 15-second blast of slurry using his tractor on a trespasser who had entered his land illegally.

"I'll tell you what chap, have a bit of this," Mr Bellamy said whilst dousing the tent and bicycle with excrement.