Tortured, Abused By 2 Others For Days On Live Stream, French Influencer Dies

A French streamer known for participating in extreme online challenges has died, prompting a judicial investigation. Raphael Graven, 46, also known online as Jean Pormanove or JP, was found dead at his home in Contes, near Nice, following a live broadcast.

According to reports, Graven had endured "10 days and nights of torture," including severe physical violence and sleep deprivation. His followers raised the alarm after noticing him lying unresponsive on a mattress during the live stream. One viewer reportedly saw a man throw a water bottle at him while he remained motionless.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Graven had been involved in online content involving humiliation and violence. Authorities say he was subjected to ongoing abuse and public humiliation in recent months.

The news portal reported that Raphael, a former soldier, was routinely beaten and abused by two fellow influencers during livestreams.

Clara Chappaz, a government minister, called the case an "absolute horror" and confirmed a judicial probe is underway.

Photo Credit: X.Com/@ClaraChappaz

Sarah El Hairy, France's high commissioner for children, described the incident as "horrifying" in a statement on social media.

She wrote: "Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to exercise the utmost vigilance."

He had over a million followers on social media and was especially popular on Kick, a platform known for its more relaxed user policies compared to the widely used Twitch streaming service.The case has raised urgent concerns about online safety, cyberbullying, and the lack of regulation around extreme streaming content in France.