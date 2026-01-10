"Trump's Attendance Essential": White House On Why France Changed G7 Dates

France has changed the dates of the upcoming G7 summit to accommodate US President Donald Trump's schedule, a senior American official told AFP on Friday.

"Our partners believed that President Trump's attendance at the G7 summit was essential," the official said, referring to a report by Politico that the summit, initially scheduled for June 14-16, had been moved to June 15-17.

Trump is organising a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight at the White House on June 14, his 80th birthday.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said that the date shift was the "result of consultations with all of our G7 partners."

The Group of Seven countries are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Each country assumes the group's rotating leadership, organizing summits and ministerial meetings each year.

