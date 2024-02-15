Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers To Block Trains, Hold Talks With Union Ministers Today

Farmers Protest Live: 3 Union ministers will hold talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh

Three Union ministers will hold another round of talks with farmer leaders today amid the ongoing protests at the Punjab-Haryana border. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders in Chandigarh over their various demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for crops.

A group of farmers have also announced to block trains today. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have announced 'rail roko' in Punjab and said that they will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Here are the LIVE updates on the farmers' protest:

Feb 15, 2024 10:46 (IST) Kisan Andolan Live: Haryana Police Has Sealed Border

The Haryana Police have sealed the border with barricades stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.

Feb 15, 2024 10:28 (IST) Farmers' Protest Live: Farmers Camp At Shambhu Border

Farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana and are seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands. They, however, have said that they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting with the Centre is held.



Feb 15, 2024 09:58 (IST) Farmers' Protest: Farmers To Block Trains

