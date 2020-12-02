Farmers In Huddle As Talks With Centre Fail, Round 2 Tomorrow: 10 Points

32 farmers' groups are meeting at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu.

The farmer leaders on Tuesday rejected the government proposal to form a five-member committee to look into the objections and study the concerns. They told the government that such committees have led to no results and outcomes in the past."Now is not the time for a committee," sources quoted farmers' representatives as saying at the meeting with three central ministers on Tuesday evening.

Piyush Goyal and junior industry minister Som Parkash had met the 35-member farmers' team. The government asked the farm unions for their detailed critique to be provided in the statutes, and to articulate the objections in detail.

"We wanted a small group, but they (the farmers) said they will talk together. We don't mind that. We would like them to end the protest and come for talks. But this depends on the farmers," Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said after the meeting.

A key route in east Delhi, connecting the capital to Noida in Uttar Pradesh has been closed as farmers continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day.

Besides the border areas of the capital, demonstrations are also being held at a ground allocated for the farmer protests in Delhi's outskirts.

The Maharashtra farmers' union, meanwhile, has called for a state-wide agitation tomorrow against the farm laws.

A group of top sportspersons and coaches from Punjab said they will return their awards and march to Delhi on December 5 in solidarity with the farmers. "They have been holding peaceful agitation for several months. But water cannons and teargas shells were used against them," said Olympic hockey player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema.

On Tuesday morning, Union home minister Amit Shah had a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, railway minister Piyush Goyal and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the home of BJP chief JP Nadda. This was the third high-level meeting in 48 hours.