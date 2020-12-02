Farmers Protest Live Updates: Unions Reject Centre's Offer To Set Up Committee; Next Meeting On Thursday

Farmers Protest: Farmers from Punjab and khaps from Haryana are making their way to national capital.

The government on Tuesday suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

The meeting at Vigyan Bhawan remained inconclusive and the government has called for another round of discussions on Thursday, December 3, union leaders said.

Government officials said the dialogue would continue and the next round of talks has been scheduled for Thursday.

More farmers from Punjab and khaps from Haryana are making their way to the national capital, demanding that the laws be repealed. The farmers have said they will continue the protest if their demands are not accepted.

