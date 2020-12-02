Arterial Delhi-Noida Route Shut For Traffic Amid Farmers' Protest

In the evening, the Chilla border was partially opened for traffic movement.

The farmers' protests against the Centre's farm laws on Wednesday led to the shutting down of key roads connecting Noida and Delhi. The arterial Kalindi Kunj route that links Noida to Delhi's Okhla has been shut for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police informed in the evening. "Traffic movement closed at Kalindi Kunj Border (both carriageway). Kindly avoid the stretch," they tweeted.

The police are also preparing to shut down the Delhi-Noida-Delhi expressway, which connects Noida to South Delhi, should the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh attempt to march into the national capital, sources say.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their protest at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday. In the morning, the Noida Traffic Police advised commuters travelling to Delhi to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the DND or Kalindi Kunj route.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab marched to Delhi last week, braving watercannons, tear gas and lathicharges on the way. The central government, which looks after the national capital's law and order, didn't allow them to enter at first; later, it said the protests must be moved to a location in outer Delhi's Burari.

Most of the agitating farmers, however, have refused to shift the protests to the government-designated venue and are camping at Delhi borders, choking traffic movement.

According to reports, hundreds of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh want to reach Delhi to join the bigger farmers' agitation.

The Centre claims the new farm laws, by allowing farmers to sell their crops outside the designated markets, will eliminate middlemen. The farmers, however, fear that the laws will be make them susceptible to exploitation from the mighty corporate houses.

With inputs from PTI