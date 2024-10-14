Woman, 30, Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

A case of murder was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on Sunday, the police said.

The victim was identified as Samina, a resident of Khadda Colony. The daughter of the deceased informed the police when she found her mother in an unconscious state and drenched in blood.

The police said that the daughter of the deceased stated that she had been searching for her mother since morning yesterday. When she could not find her, at about 3 PM, she along with her sister and brother went to the first floor where she found her mother bleeding in an unconscious state.

A case of murder under section 103 (1) BNS was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The police said that the daughter of the deceased expressed suspicion about a man who is known to the victim. The accused is a history-sheeter, said the police.

The police have formed teams to nab the accused.

