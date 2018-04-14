Farmers, Not Buffaloes, Lug Around Carts In This Village. Reason Is Water

Buffaloes have become weak due to water shortage and the villagers are forced to lug carts

With no options to purify the water, the villagers here are being forced to use cloth to filter it

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, clean water is a wishful thinking. The source- a well- has unclean water, not fit for drinking. But the villagers of Jhamtuli have no choice. They have been compelled to drink the water from the well and with no options to purify the water, the villagers are using cloth. Wedding ceremonies requires the villagers to go to Delhi as the unclean well water cannot suffice. Without adequate water, even the buffaloes have become weak and the villagers are forced to lug carts in the village.In an attempt to provide aid for the villagers, authorities have started taking measures to tap the declining groundwater table.

"We have drilled a deep bore and have found water at the depth of 600 meters. Now we will fit a submersible pump inside it, probably by tomorrow. We have also selected a point for a hand pump," Ajaz Khan, the Sub-Divisional Officer, Public Health and Engineering Department, Chhatarpur told news agency ANI.

