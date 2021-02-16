Rakesh Tikait Dismisses Haryana Congress Leader's 'Liquor Support' Remark

"They can distribute whatever they want to in their (Congress) own movement," Rakesh Tikait added.

Dismissing Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani remarks on extending support to farmers' agitation by providing liquor, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that "such people" don't have anything to do with the farmers' movement.

"What is the use of liquor here? I don't know why she's making such comments. Such people don't have anything to do with the movement. It's wrong and shouldn't be done," Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Congress' Vidya Rani's remark that stoked controversy.

This comes after the Vidya Rani on Monday has urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation and said they can contribute "be it money, vegetables, liquor".

Speaking at Congress executive meeting in Jind, Vidya Devi said that Congress was facing an existential crisis in the state after Lok Sabha and assembly elections but the protest by farmers had helped revive the party.

"We will take out a 'padyatra' in Jind. Congress was facing a crisis in the state but the farmers' protest has helped strengthen the party. Farmers' protest will give new direction and strength to Congress," she said.

Vidya Devi said farmers agitation had suffered a setback after incidents of January 26 in Delhi but it has revived itself.

"We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us," she said.

Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and some other Congress leaders were present at the meeting. Vidya Devi had contested from the Narwana constituency of Jind in the last assembly polls in the state. Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.