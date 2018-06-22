Farmer In Madhya Pradesh Set On Fire For Resisting Land Encroachment The farmer protested when four men tried to encroach on a piece of land leased by him, following which the accused allegedly set him on fire after pouring petrol on him

Share EMAIL PRINT A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident. (Representational) Bhopal: A farmer was allegedly burnt alive by four men in Bhopal district when he opposed their attempt to encroach on his land, a police official said today. The incident took place at Parsoria Ghatkhedi in Berasia tehsil yesterday. Kishorilal Jatav, 70, succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital, the official said.



"We have arrested all the four accused and booked them for murder. A special investigation team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Shau will probe the incident," Deputy Inspector General of police (Bhopal) Dharmendra Choudhary said.



The accused were identified as Teeran Yadav, Prakash Yadav, Sanju Yadav and Balvir Yadav. Mr Jatav, who belonged to the Dalit community, protested when the four men tried to encroach on a piece of land leased by him, following which the accused allegedly set him on fire after pouring petrol on him, the DIG said.



The family members of the victim took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident and said the culprits would not be spared.



State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted that "all attempts are being made to provide justice to the victim's family". Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath termed the incident as "shocking and painful".



"When will the government stop atrocities against Dalits?" he asked. Mr Nath also constituted a committee of Congress leaders Kailash Mishra and Asif Zaki, who have been asked to visit the farmer's family and submit a report.



