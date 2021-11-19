Farm Laws Repealed As Centre Fears Losing UP, Punjab Polls: Shiv Sena Leader

PM Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. (File)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of the three farm laws, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Friday while welcoming the decision, alleged that the Centre decided to withdraw the laws due to the fear of defeat in Assembly polls to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

"Today the government has to withdraw all three agricultural laws. They have been withdrawn because of politics. Still, I welcome the decision. However, these laws have been withdrawn due to the fear of defeat in the elections of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. There was pressure on the government and in the end, the farmers have won," said Mr Raut.

"For the first time in seven years, Prime Minister has heard the voice of this country and spoke 'Mann ki Baat of the country. Around 400 farmers lost their lives in this protest. If the government would have taken the decision a bit earlier, many lives would have been saved," he added.

"This victory also saw the unity of the opposition, I am sure this unity will give many fruitful results in future," said the Shiv Sena leader.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Notably, the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year.

Among these states, farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were protesting across Delhi's borders for the past one year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

