Live Updates: PM Modi Announces Repeal Of 3 Contentious Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation today, announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed.
"We haven't been able to explain to our farmers. This is not a time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken the farm laws back," said the Prime Minister, urging farmers to return to their homes and fields.
The decision comes as farmer protests are on the verge of completing a year.
PM Modi said his government did its best to educate and inform the farmers about the laws and will continue to keep working for their betterment.
Here are the Live Updates on the repeal of the three farm laws:
Punjab Congress chief and former Punjab Chief Minister have welcomed PM Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws that saw spirited protests from farmers at the borders of the national capital for over a year.
Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction .... Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success.... You're sacrifice has paid dividends.... Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ....accolades- Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021
Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood@AmitShah- Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021
